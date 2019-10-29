The next meeting of 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County will be held Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hellenic Hall at St. George Greek Church, 70 West St., Keene.
Based on the simple concept of bringing women together to make a larger impact on the community, the group has more than 270 members.
Entrance is on the side of the church between Sentinel building and church. There is ample parking in the lot behind the church. Socialization will be held 30 minutes early; the business portion of the meeting will start promptly at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
For more information about the organization, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com. The meeting is free and open to the public.