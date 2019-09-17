At its Aug. 5 meeting, 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County selected Cheshire Smiles as the latest recipient of a collective donation of $15,000 from the chapter. Cheshire Smiles provides preventive dental services to children without access to dental care in 24 schools throughout Cheshire County.
Cheshire Smiles was conceived in 1996 and became one of the first school-based dental programs in New Hampshire to provide access to free dental care for children in public schools, kindergarten through 3rd grade.
Cheshire Smiles’ public health hygienists provide screenings and classroom education to all students in preschool through 3rd grade and screenings and sealants at several middle schools. Children who do not receive routine dental care are offered in-school preventive care, which may include a dental cleaning, oral hygiene instruction, fluoride treatments and sealant. For more information about Cheshire Smiles, visit https://healthymonadnock.org/cheshire-smiles-celebrates-20-years/.
Since its inception more than two years ago, 100+Women Who Care-Cheshire County has donated to 12 nonprofit organizations for a total of over $157,000. Based on the simple concept of bringing women together to make a larger impact on our community, membership has grown from 70 to 280 members.
Next meeting of the group will be Monday, Nov. 4, at the Hellenic Hall at St. George Greek Church, 70 West St., Keene. The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m., with a half hour of refreshments and social time before the start. All are welcome.
For more information about 100+Women Who Care-Cheshire County, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email the group at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.