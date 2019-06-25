On Wednesday, June 12, the Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services program, Meals on Wheels, received a $15,000 check from 100+Women Who Care Cheshire County.
Meals on Wheels delivers hot meals and provides daily safety checks to more than 400 homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout Cheshire County every day. These deliveries can help people stay independent at home by providing good nutrition that is brought to their home. This service is largely dependent on volunteer drivers. Anyone interested in volunteering or would like more information, contact 352-2253 or email info@HCSservices.org.
Since its inception more than two years ago, 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County has donated to 11 non-profit organizations for a total of more than $145,000. Based on the concept of bringing women together to make a larger impact on the community, membership has grown from 70 to 275 members.
The group’s next meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 5, at the Hellenic Hall at St. George Greek Church, 70 West St., Keene, at 6 p.m., with refreshments and social time beginning at 5:30. All our welcome.
For more information about 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.