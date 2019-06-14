Singers from Animaterra Women’s Chorus from Keene and the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus from Vermont invite the audience to sing along with them at a concert on the summer solstice, Friday, June 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sumner Knight Chapel, Woodland Cemetery, in Keene.
The choruses will share summertime songs they’ve learned; then all those assembled will sing together, some with songsheets and some songs taught by ear, to welcome in the summer. Everyone is welcome.
Admission is free; donations accepted. Directions are available at animaterrasings.org.