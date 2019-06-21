Sy’s Fund will hold its seventh annual Sy’s Sizzlin’ Womanless Beauty Pageant to raise money for young adults with cancer on Saturday, June 29.
The pageant will be held at Willie Mac’s, 401 Winchester St., Keene (near Best Western). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. for adults 18 and over.
The pageant is a lighthearted night of comedy where men from New England step out of their comfort zones and participate as female contestants in multiple competitions such as evening gown, swimwear and talent.
Sy’s Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports young adults ages 18 through 39 who are fighting cancer, by providing tangible gifts to help fund their hobbies and personal pursuits, as well as integrative therapies such as acupuncture and massage. With community and national support, Sy’s Fund has provided funding to over 220 young adults with cancer since its inception in 2010. It was established as a tribute fund in memory of Silas “Sy” Bennett, a Keene resident who passed on from cancer in 2008 at the age of 29.
This year, guests can reserve a table (10 seats for $250) or purchase an individual ticket ($30 each) available online now at www.brownpapertickets.com and searching for Sy’s Fund. Tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information, email Eric Eichner, pageant organizer, at e.eichner@ymail.com or call 413-512-9177. For more information about Sy’s Fund or to make a donation, go to sysfund.org.