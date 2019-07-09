The winner in the Winner’s Choice Raffle will be drawn next Monday at 5 pm at the Hundred Nights office at 17 Lamson St. in Keene. The winner will be able to choose one of six trips available in our raffle suitcase:
1) Three-night stay at the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas with an exotic Supercar Driving Experience for two people.
2) Three-night stay at the Hyatt Place Orlando/Universal with a Kennedy Space Center Astronaut Adventure that includes lunch with an astronaut, a two-day visitor complex admission for two, and a two-hour bus tour of the complex for two.
3) Three-night stay in New Orleans at the Marriott, Hyatt or somewhere comparable, with a jazz brunch or three-course dinner with wine pairing at the Commander’s Palace and admission for two to the Preservation Hall of Jazz. Some blackout dates apply.
4) Three-night stay at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., with a round of golf or spa treatments for two people and use of the Chopra Center.
5) Three-night stay at the Hotel Trio in Healdsberg (Sonoma County), Calif., including a private wine tasting for two at The Setting Wines, a six-hour hour chauffeured wine tasting trip, and a five-course tasting dinner at Valette.
6) Four nights at The Westin Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic (or a four-night stay in Cabo San Lucas or a five-night stay in Cancun instead).
All trips include airfare for two people and Winspire Booking Concierge Service. The winning trip must be booked within a year of the drawing. Travel must take place by July 15, 2021. Additional nights or activities may be booked through Winspire at the winner’s expense.
Only 300 tickets will be sold at $50 each. To buy a ticket, call Mindy Cambiar at Hundred Nights at 352-5197, purchase a ticket at Prime Roast Coffee, or go online to www.hundrednightsinc.org and click on the Raffle tab.