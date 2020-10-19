The Cheshire County Conservation District has named Wingate Farm of Hinsdale as its 2020 Cooperator of the Year.
The award is given every year to celebrate the efforts an individual, business or organization has undertaken to steward the natural resources on their land in cooperation with the Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Wingate Farm is owned and operated by Olivia Pettengill and Susie Parke-Sutherland. They have been operating the diversified farm business and stewarding their 60-acre property since 2014. They graze 1,000 hens on 14 acres of pasture, have 1.5 acres of vegetable production, and 1 acre in pollinator habitat.
Pettengill and Parke-Sutherland are committed to improving their pastures for the health of their hens and the future of their farm. To improve the forage quality and quantity they use manure and wood ash on the fields and work to diversify their pastures through the use of a no-till seed drill. They are committed to using reduced tillage practices in their vegetable operation to retain and build soil organic matter.
Pettengill grew up on the land which is now home to Wingate Farm and has spent her whole life gardening and farming in the Connecticut River Valley. She has a deep family connection and strong commitment to her ancestral land and local community. She wants to ensure this land is stewarded for future generations to enjoy.
Parke-Sutherland grew up in central Missouri, spending all her free time outdoors. She had no exposure to agriculture in her early years but started farming in New England in 2007 upon her college graduation. She has been farming ever since.
Agriculture is often a male dominated field and Pettengill and Parke-Sutherland appreciate the opportunity to work with young women to empower them to discover their interests and passion.
The primary product of the farm is pasture-raised eggs produced through intensely managed rotational grazing. The hens are moved daily to optimize pasture and animal health and vigor. They also sell vegetables and flowers at Farmers Markets in Brattleboro and Northampton, Mass. Their main egg market channel is community supported agriculture (CSA) shares. These are sold through partnerships they have built with produce CSA farms in the region.
When the COVID 19 pandemic hit in 2020 they felt it was critical to find a safe way for the community to access their farm food. Pettengill and Parke-Sutherland adapted by creating a “Fresh Food Pick-up” option for retail customers interested in ordering online and getting their products delivered to one of four drop locations.
“Susie and Olivia show a level of dedication to stewardship, quality, and animal welfare that go well beyond best practices. They are examples of how to run a small diversified farm that just about anyone could learn from and be inspired by. They are keen students of agriculture, and are always looking for ways to do a better job,” said Bill Fosher, Cheshire County Conservation District Board Member.
Pettengill and Parke-Sutherland will be honored at the CCCD’s 75th Virtual Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. While this is a free virtual event, registration is required to receive information on how to participate online. Register at https://cccd75th.eventbrite.com