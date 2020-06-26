The history of weathervanes is the topic of a talk sponsored by the Winchester Historical Society and New Hampshire Humanities To Go on Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in Winchester.
In this program, titled “New Hampshire on High: Weathervanes of the Granite State,” historian and author Glenn Knoblock will discuss the various types of weathervanes that are to be found in New Hampshire, the history of their development and details about their construction, as well as the symbolism they embody.
The presentation will be held at the Winchester Town Hall at 1 Richmond Road.
Attendance will be limited due to social distancing practices and all persons attending must wear a facial covering for the duration of the program. A limited number of masks will be available at the door by donation.