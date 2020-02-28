The winners have been announced in Winchester Historical Society’s first annual bake-off, which was held Feb 15.
Bennett Phillips’ chocolate chip cookies took first place in the Youth Division and Jennifer Bellan’s black magic chocolate cake won the adult division. Myah Del Sesto made history by being the first — as well as the youngest — entrant in the contest.
Contestants were asked to bake cookies or cake at home and bring them to the United Church of Winchester, where a panel of judges sampled the goodies and rated them based on appearance, texture and taste. The judges said it was a hard decision to make and the final scores were only separated by a point or two.
The Winchester Historical Society sponsored the event.