Thelma Messer of Westmoreland was presented with the Boston Post cane on her 98th birthday on Saturday, July 12.
Westmoreland Selectman Russ Austin presented the cane along with Jan Carpenter, archivist for the Westmoreland Historical Society. Messer’s daughter Nancy Sandahl and her granddaughter Heidi Davis were also present for the occasion.
Messer was born in Westmoreland on July 12, 1921, and still lives in the home that she and her husband, Carl, built in 1957. She worked at Peerless Insurance Co. in Keene for 26 years and has been a very active member of the community as a member of committees and organizations, including the Historical Society.
The Boston Post Cane award is a tradition that continues in many New England towns to recognize the town’s oldest resident. It’s a custom that dates back to 1909, when Edwin Grozier, who published the now defunct daily newspaper, the Boston Post, distributed 700 gold-tipped canes to towns in New England in an effort to increase newspaper sales, with the request that the town governments bestow the cane to the oldest living male. This rule was changed to oldest living resident in 1930 to include women.