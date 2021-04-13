Westmoreland Public Library Trustee Steven Breck shows weather monitoring equipment to the 6th grade class from Westmoreland School during a school trip on April 5. The library recently installed a weather station which can monitor weather conditions, including wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, solar radiation, barometric pressure, temperature, humidity, dew point, heat index, wind chill and more. This information is displayed on a screen inside the library, and the live data is streamed to Ambient Weather, where it can be monitored remotely at https://ambientweather.net/
For more information, call 399-7750 or go to https://wplnh.org.