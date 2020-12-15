Harriet T. Davenport of West Chesterfield was recently awarded the New Hampshire School Nurses Lifetime Achievement Award by the N.H. School Nurses’ Association.
Davenport’s career in nursing spans nearly 50 years and includes 25 years within the Keene School District, from which she retired in 2018, and ongoing support in substitute school nursing and wellness programs in the Monadnock Region.
In addition to hands-on daily care provided to countless New Hampshire students, Davenport has been an active participant in the NHSNA, fulfilling leadership and advocacy roles to advance the practice and public awareness of school nursing as a specialty.