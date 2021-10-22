The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a non-profit organization which promotes mental health for children and adults, is holding its first “Choose Love — On the Move” wellness tour from Oct. 23 to Nov. 16.
The tour will hold its first stop in Keene Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alumni Center parking lot at Keene State College. The tour continues through Plymouth, Littleton, Concord, Manchester, Nashua and more.
The tour, offered in partnership with Gov. Chris Sununu, is intended to bring hope, healing, and inspiration to communities across the state. Each stop of the tour will include “Choose Love” lessons and strategies for both children and adults as well as activities, food and beverages, vendors and performances. Scarlett Lewis, founder and chief officer of the movement, will speak about her journey and encourage the community to make the world a peaceful and more loving place. Her son Jesse was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy when he was a 6-year-old first-grader. Lewis will also sign copies of her new book, “From Sandy Hook to the World: How the Choose Love Movement Transforms Lives.”
The tour comes in response to the rise in stress, anxiety, isolation and fatigue in children and adults due to COVID. It aims to support the mental health needs of educators, students, families and the community at large. Information: chooselovemovement.org.