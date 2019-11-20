More than 39 percent of Americans are overweight, and many have been struggling with their weight for years. On Thursday, Nov. 21, Sharon Rousmaniere will discuss how healthy weight loss doesn’t have to be a struggle.
There are reasons why the body holds onto weight, and the typical "calorie or point counting/more exercise" paradigm often doesn’t address the true issues. The talk will illustrate why most of the approaches to weight loss either don’t work or aren’t sustainable, and suggest some things that can be done instead.
Sharon Rousmaniere is a Certified Holistic Health and Nutrition Counselor who specializes in helping people over 40 get to the root of their health, weight, and mood issues through targeted food, nutrient and lifestyle changes.
The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. The talk, sponsored by the Monadnock Food Coop, is free, but registration is requested.
Information/registration: 283-5401, outreach@monadnockfood.coop, www.essentialhealthcounseling.com