The inaugural Keene Energy Week is set to be held Oct. 18-24.
The week is set to kick off Monday at 10 a.m. at Keene City Hall with Mayor George Hansel.
A webinar for businesses on saving energy and money will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. The program will feature success stories from small businesses, offer information on how to get assistance from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) and the N.H. Small Business Development Center (SBDC). To register, go to https://keeneenergyweek.com/webinar/.
The Keene Energy Week Expo will be held Saturday Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Railroad Square, featuring organizations that are involved with clean energy in the community.
The Keene Clean Energy Team has also put together a self-guided walking tour available from Oct. 18-24 with yard signs highlighting more than 30 buildings powered by the sun, along with a companion virtual tour featuring stories, aerial photos, advice and more. Information: https://cleanenergykeene.com/solartour/.
A “Drive Clean Drive Electric EV Expo” will also be available online any time on the Monadnock Sustainability Hub website. The virtual expo includes stories of local EV owners, a short film that features local EV owners, and resources about electric vehicles. Information: https://monadnocksustainabilityhub.org/ev-expo/.
Keene Energy Week is organized by the City of Keene Energy and Climate Committee, with support from local organizations.