Emma Erler, a field specialist in landscape and greenhouse horticulture with UNH Cooperative Extension, will discuss weed management in established gardens in a webinar on Wednesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Weeds are one of the most challenging issues for gardeners. They compete with desirable plants for nutrients, water and light, harbor diseases and insect pests, and take away from the overall appearance of the landscape. Erler will teach how to identify, prevent and manage weeds in existing gardens. The webinar will focus on many of the most common weeds in Maine and New Hampshire gardens, and will detail effective control strategies for each.
This session is the second in a six-part spring webinar series to be offered every other Wednesday through June for gardeners in New Hampshire and Maine.
Erler, based in Hillsboro, provides research-based programming and technical assistance to green-industry businesses throughout the state, including nursery, garden center, and landscape operations.
Registration is required and a $5 or $10 donation is optional. Go to https://extension.unh.edu/events/weed-management-established-gardens-webinar to register.