A 90-minute interactive webinar on emergency preparedness will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m.
At the free workshop, emergency-preparedness experts will teach skills and help attendees create a plan to prepare for and respond to severe weather events and other emergencies.
The first 30 participants who register and attend will be eligible to receive a basic emergency-preparedness kit, and all attendees will have a chance to win items like a weather radio/flashlight.
For more information or to register, contact Henry Underwood, GIS Specialist/Planner at Southwest Region Planning Commission, at 357-0557 or hunderwood@swrpc.org.