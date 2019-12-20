Each year, Harrisville Designs Retail Shop and Studio connect knitters and crocheters with those in need of mittens, hats and scarves.
As part of the Warm Hands Warm Hearts project, Paula Papoojian of Harrisville Designs coordinates with community service organizations including: Southwest Community Services, The River Center, Harrisville Children’s Center, and Jaffrey Headstart to provide warm wool items.
Hannah Grimes Market, The Keene Public Library, The Peterborough Town Library, Joseph’s Coat and The Stephenson Library in Greenfield assist the group with collection.
All participants are invited to come for tea and cookies on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon; an RSVP is much appreciated. This is an opportunity for Harrisville Designs to express its gratitude to the volunteers.
Harrisville Designs will also be offering make-and-take crafts on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the shop. This will include a chance to make a classic woven potholder from bright loops or learn to make a needle-felted ornament or woolen angel. Materials for one ornament are complimentary.
Each Saturday the Harrisville Designs Fiber Circle takes place at the store from 10 a.m. to noon. This offers people a chance to share what they are working on and get support if needed. The gathering is open to any fiber artist; bring a crocheting, embroidery, sewing, felting or drop-spindle project.
For more information or to RSVP, call or email our the shop at 4 Mill Alley Harrisville: 827-3996 or hdretail@harrisville.com.