The Historical Society of Cheshire County’s Museum Store is offering merchandise pertaining to the Magical History Tour murals that were painted this summer on the sides of 16 buildings in downtown Keene.
Prints and postcards of the mural designs are available at the store, as well as copies of a book about Keene’s historic mural project, “Brush to Brick,” by Sarah Spykman and Judy Rogers. Other Walldogs items (Walldog is an old term for sign painters or mural artists) include tote bags, refrigerator magnets, and buttons. The Historical Society also sells books and DVDs about several subjects of the Walldogs murals such as the civil rights hero Jonathan Daniels, the artist Barry Faulkner, the railroad history of the area, and the Kingsbury Company.
The Museum Store is at the Cheshire County Historical Society’s headquarters, 246 Main St. in Keene. The store has moved into a remodeled space within the building, and the society has added a variety of new merchandise to the shelves. From now through Dec. 24, members of the Historical Society of Cheshire County receive a 20 percent discount on most Museum Store items, and not-yet-members receive a 10 percent discount.
Many of the new arrivals at the Museum Store are toys from the region, in keeping with the theme of the Historical Society’s current exhibit – Toys: The story of toy manufacturing in the central Connecticut River Valley. The exhibit features companies such as Kingsbury, Whitney Brothers, and Douglas as well as many others going back as far as the 1800s. The Toys exhibit will be on display at the Historical Society through April 18, 2020.
Another new arrival at the Museum Store is a book by New Hampshire authors Eric Stanway and Alan Rumrill — “Keene Through Time.” The book contains almost 200 images of Keene and the stories behind them. The book uses modern color photographs of Keene juxtaposed with old images to capture a strong sense of the past while demonstrating the forces of change through the passage of time.
Coming in December is a new railroad book that has been seven years in the making — a two-volume set entitled Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region, by Bradford G. Blodget and Richard R. Richards, Jr. Iron Roads is loaded with historical information about the railroads, and contains over 700 images, maps, and tables.
The Historical Society is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, visit hsccnh.org or call 352-1895.