The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is opening its walking-tour season early this year with a history walk through downtown Peterborough on Friday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m.
The tour will focus on the evolution of Peterborough’s downtown from a bustling mill village to today’s commercial and retail center. It will explore the people, businesses and buildings that have shaped the town.
This tour is free, but registration is required. To register, go to MonadnockCenter.org.
The tour is limited to 10 participants. All are required to wear face masks and respect social distancing.
Walking tours are held rain or shine. In the event of thunderstorms, the tour will be rescheduled.