Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro Program will host a two-day advance care planning facilitator/volunteer training on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The two-day training will be held at Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro. Applications are due by Monday, Sept. 16.
The training is offered to anyone who would like to learn how to assist people in completing and registering an advance directive. Advance care planning ensures that a person’s loved ones and health professionals know what a person wants in case of a medical emergency or illness when a person cannot communicate.
Taking Steps Brattleboro is a free service that provides trained volunteer facilitators to help people understand the advance care planning process, map out individual steps and assist people in completing a directive.
For more information about this training, to receive an application and to schedule an interview with Don Freeman, Taking Steps Brattleboro Program Coordinator, call 802-257-0775, extension 101 or don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org.