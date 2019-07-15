Mount Monadnock, known for being featured in the writings of Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson, is the most prominent peak in Southern New Hampshire. It has also been cited as one of the most climbed mountains in the world. It’s bare, isolated and rocky summit offers rand views, drawing hikers from near and far.
To help keep it safe for hikers, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) and N.H. State Parks are hosting the 14th annual weeklong Monadnock Trails Week, July 19-23. Trail improvement projects are planned. Volunteers (no tail experience required) will be guided in multiple projects and log more than 1,000 hours combined, according to a Forest Society news release.
Volunteers will learn about tool use and best practices for trail-building. Tools and safety gear are provided. Children ages 13-15 welcome with an adult guardian/supervisor; 16- and 17-year-olds must get a signed parental permission form/waiver. Days run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2YUVLZY
What to bring: A daypack, water, snack, lunch, gloves (if you have them), sunscreen, bug repellent, and gear for the weather (example: raincoat/hat). Wear closed-toe shoes or hiking boots, and sweat-wicking clothes that can get dirty.
Volunteers can sign up for one day or participate for the whole week at naturegroupie.org. Information: Andy Crowley at acrowley@forestsociety.org.
The Forest Society holds more than 750 conservation easements statewide permanently protecting more than 125,000 acres of New Hampshire’s landscapes.