In preparation for opening the Hundred Nights Shelter Nov. 11, the staff has set up orientation sessions for anyone interested in volunteering this coming winter season.
Hundred Nights is seeking dozens of people to help with the intake process from 6:30 to about 10 p.m. daily. Intake volunteers greet people coming into the shelter, work with guests to fill in forms, make copies of paperwork, help distribute snacks and personal care items and engage in conversation and board games with people. They are also looking for volunteers to spend time helping in the resource center daily.
Training sessions are scheduled at the following dates and times:
Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The training sessions will be held upstairs in the conference room at Hundred Nights Inc., 15 Lamson St. in Keene. Anyone interested is asked to call 352-5197 to sign up for an orientation. The staff is also willing to do orientation sessions with interested individuals or groups on an as-needed basis.