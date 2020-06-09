A virtual variety show called “Keene’s Own Silver Lining Showcase” is set to be broadcast on June 20 at 6 p.m. to benefit The Community Kitchen.
The event, sponsored by The Samaritans, will feature many entertainers who will be pre-recorded and streamed together for the live broadcast on Cheshire TV Channel 1301 and on The Samaritans NH FaceBook page.
The theme of the event is “Celebrating Community” and is intended to raise spirits while fighting food insecurity and hunger in the region.
Those who wish to donate may call 352-3200 or give online at https://thecommunitykitchen.org/donate/. Donations may be mailed to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431. Donations may also be dropped off at any Savings Bank of Walpole branch or mailed: The Community Kitchen, c/o Savings Bank of Walpole, P.O. Box 744,Keene, NH 03431.