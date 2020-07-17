The Peterborough Town Library will be offering an online class on “Files and Folders Basics” July 21 at 1 p.m.
Do you ever have issues making folders, moving files, copying things from place to place and backing up your data? This class will go over some ways to manage your files and folders. The class will be done on a Windows computer but is applicable to Chrome and Apple products.
If you are interested in attending, please email Mary at mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov for the Zoom link. All classes are recorded and individuals who are registered will receive the recording of the class.
On June 28, the library will offer a class on Facebook. For more information on this program, please visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call (603) 924-8040.