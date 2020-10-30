Jarvis Green, founder of the Black theatre company JAG Productions Green, will explore how Black theater artists — and Black queer and feminist artists more broadly — have created ways to honor the history of the transatlantic slave trade and heal ancestral trauma.
The virtual talk will be presented at Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., with recordings of the event subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel.
The talk, part of the First Wednesday Lecture series, is a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries and will be delivered via the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.