As part of the First Wednesday Lecture series, Vermont Humanities and Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro are set to host comic Josie Leavitt for a virtual talk Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Leavitt, the founder of the Vermont Comedy Divas, will share her attempts at exercising and dieting, address fat shaming, and describe her struggle for body acceptance.
Leavitt got her start in New York City before moving to Vermont. Her one-woman show “So This Happened: A Comic Confronts Cancer” has been performed nationwide. She has won a Moth StorySlam and taken top honors at Extempo’s Tell-Off in 2019.
Recordings of the event will be available on the Vermont Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channel. To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.