Monadnock Food Co-op, Monadnock International Film Festival, and Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition will co-host a virtual screening of “Locally Rooted” on Aug. 27.
The documentary, produced locally by Greg Pregent of 710 Main Films, highlights the Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund and features New Hampshire farmers from Archway Farm, Echo Farm, Manning Hill Farm and Tracie’s Community Farm.
The film starts at 6:30 p.m. and a live post-film discussion will follow. The event is free, but registration is required at moniff-locallyrooted-registration.eventbrite.com.
The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund, created in partnership with the Cheshire Country Conservation District, supports local farmers by increasing sustainable food production and wholesale sales to contribute to a thriving local farm economy. Since 2017, the Farm Fund awarded over $59,000 in grants to fourteen local farms: monadnockfood.coop/farmfund.
This community screening coincides with NH Eats Local Month, a month-long celebration of local food and farmers: nheatslocal.com.