The Keene Public Library, in partnership with Black Heritage Trail, is offering a virtual poetry reading and writing series called “Black Matter Is Life: Poetry for Engagement and Overcoming.”
As part of the Black Matter is Life Poetry Project, organized by the Black Heritage Trail, communities across New Hampshire are reading and studying the tradition and innovation found in African American poetry. The online conversations are led by UNH professors Dr. Dennis Britton and Dr. Reginald A. Wilburn. Each discussion will take a close look at poems within the context of African American literary tradition, the cultural heritage and surroundings the traditions have encompassed, and the relevance this tradition has to today.
The first event was held Nov. 18; the second event is set for Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.; and the final event will be Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. To register, visit blackheritagetrailnh.org/the-black-matter-is-life.
Discussions will be augmented by a Community Poem Project sponsored by the Rye Public Library, the Keene Public Library and the Nashua Public Library.
In Keene, community members are invited to meet virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. with poet Rodger Martin to create a collaborative poem on the theme of protest. The collaborative poem will be written in response to one of these poems: “The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson, “Litany for Survival” by Audre Lorde, “dear white america” by Danez Smith, and “Ars Poetica #1,002: Rally” by Elizabeth Alexander.
Martin has written three books of poetry. He teaches journalism at Keene State College and advises The Equinox, the college’s award-winning student news organization.
To register for the poetry writing workshop, visit the Keene Public Library’s calendar at http://keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup or call the library at 352-0157.