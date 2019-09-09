A reverent reading of the names of the victims of the September 11 attacks, Boston Marathon bombing, Orlando shooting and New York City truck attack will be presented Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. The memorial will begin at 8:45 a.m., rain or shine.
This solemn ceremony, called Remember to Remember September 11, will take approximately three hours.
The theme of the memorial is from Ecclesiastes 9:11-12. “Again I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to them all. For man does not know his time. Like fish that are taken in an evil net, and like birds that are caught in a snare, so the children of man are snared at an evil time, when it suddenly falls upon them.”
The reading of the names of the 2,977 victims of the 9/11 attacks was previously recorded by actress Betsy Palmer, actor Jerry Orbach, Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at The Pentagon, Public Affairs Officer Alan Hicks of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and volunteers at the New York Unit of the Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic organization (now known as Learning Ally). The names of the victims of the Orlando shooting were recorded by Neilla Parkerson in Ashburnham, Mass. Volunteers will read the names of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing and New York City truck at the event.
Remember to Remember September 11 was organized by artist/poet James Pelletier in collaboration with Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, the United Nations and the Pentagon.
In 2008, Remember to Remember September 11 was expanded to include all the names of the 9/11 victims. The memorial now includes all victims of terrorism who lost their lives on American soil.
Remember to Remember September 11 is an all volunteer effort. Posters for the memorial were distributed by students and faculty at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge and volunteers throughout the region.
Information: cathedralofthepines.org