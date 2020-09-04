RINDGE — Members of the public on Friday are invited to the Cathedral of the Pines to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
During “Remember to Remember September 11,” a recording is played of the names of all 2,977 victims who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, The Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 in a field in Pennsylvania.
But in the years since that day, the program has expanded to include other victims of terrorism, including the Boston Marathon bombings of 2013, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in 2016 and the New York City truck attack in 2017.
The ceremony will start at 8:45 a.m., rain or shine, and lasts about three hours.
Cathedral of the Pines is at 10 Hale Hill Road in Rindge. Information: 899-3300 or https://www.cathedralofthepines.org/.