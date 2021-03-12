The Auxiliary to VFW Daley Whipple Post 799 is set to hold the Young American Patriotic Arts Contest to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
The contest is open to any student in grades 9-12 who is enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program. The art will be judged on patriotic theme and technique.
One Auxiliary winner will compete at the state level, and the New Hampshire winner will be forwarded to the national competition where the top 10 entries will receive scholarships ranging from $500-$15,000. Cash prizes are awarded to Auxiliary and state winners.
For more information, rules and entry forms, see the student brochure at vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships. Entries may be submitted at VFW Post 799 at 359 Winchester St., Keene, or by calling Vince Bradley at 352-4046 by March 31.