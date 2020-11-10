Parade heads to Jaffrey town common
John Humiston Post 11 American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5613 and the Town of Jaffrey will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The parade of veterans will assemble at Jaffrey’s Blake Street parking lot at 10:15 a.m. and step off at 10:30 a.m., marching to the town common. The ceremony will begin with a prayer, followed by a wreath-laying, an address delivered by Jaffrey native and Vietnam veteran, Rick Lambert, and the national anthem.
Swanzey Legion to host ceremony
The American Legion Post 84 in Swanzey will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., in front of the veterans monument at the West Swanzey Community Church.
The speaker for the event is Swanzey Police Chief Tom DeAngelis. A rifle squad will render honors while a wreath is placed on the monument. Members of the Monadnock Regional High School Band will provide music. Face masks and social distancing will be expected.
Local veteran poets to share works
Five local veterans and poets will speak in honor of Veterans Day on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the videoconferencing platform Zoom. The event is sponsored by The Monadnock Writers’ Group.
In addition to sharing samples of their own poetry, Terry Farish, Rodger Martin, Jimmy Pappas, Karen Skolfield and Kyle Potvin will discuss poets associated with eras of war in American history.
The veterans will present the poetry of Walt Whitman (Civil War), Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon (World War I), Donald Baker and Randall Jarrell (World War II), Etheridge Knight (Korea), Bruce Weigl and Yusef Komunyakaa (Vietnam), and Brian Turner and Khadijah Queen (Iraq/Afghanistan).
To register to receive a link to the event via e-mail, go to https://bit.ly/2GHZt5a.