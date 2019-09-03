Jim Creighton will give a presentation on military careers at Antrim's James A. Tuttle Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Over the course of a more than 30-year Army career, Creighton had 31 jobs, each of which he loved. As a 23-year-old lieutenant, he helped prepare U.S. forces for a potential Soviet invasion of Germany. Creighton even had to plan how to rescue the U.S. brigade then stationed inside Berlin which was then situated inside the Soviet occupation zone. His final Army job was as commander of an infantry brigade fighting in Afghanistan. In that role, he supervised Afghan elections at more than 77 voting sites.
Free and open to the public.