Vermont Theatre Company announces its 30th annual Shakespeare in the Park presentation with “Macbeth,” to be performed June 27 to 30 at the Rotary Stage in Brattleboro’s Living Memorial Park. Admission is $5, and performances begin at 6 p.m. Reservations are not necessary.
The well-known tale of Shakespeare’s irredeemable anti-hero, Macbeth is lent a contemporary setting in order to engage audiences in drawing connections to a tumultuous geopolitical climate created by present-day leadership crises. Macbeth is a cunning general and fearsome warrior in service to Scotland’s king, earning respect and fortune for his battlefield exploits. After a portentous encounter with supernatural forces, Macbeth returns home to his ambitious wife. Lady Macbeth quickly persuades her husband that his talent for violence can yield greater gains — especially if he can stomach a few cold-blooded murders. VTC’s production is modern, action-packed and accessible to all audiences.
Macbeth is produced by Michael Jerald, directed by Cameron Cobane, and managed by Harral Hamilton. It stars Jesse Cross-Nickerson, Michelle Page, Adrienne Major, Geof Dolman, Christian Drake, Jonathan Kinnersley, Jessica Callahan Gelter, Ruben Garza, Krista Coughlin-Galbraith, Leo Sanzone, Shannon Ward, Victoria Maillo de Aguilera, Evelyn Gelter, Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, Emily Webb, Gavin Holloway, Nat Roy, Alex Luckham, Harral Hamilton, Louise Zak, and Brandon Peterson. The presentation is sponsored by the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation Community Action Team.
For more information about Macbeth And Vermont Theatre Company, visit www.vermonttheatrecompany.org.