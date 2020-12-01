The 1st Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries, continues online with a talk on the legacy of Nicholas Black Elk on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Historian Damian Costello will discuss the life of Black Elk, who lived from 1863 to 1950 and helped to heal his native community. Costello will explore Black Elk’s Lakota philosophy and how it can help us see the natural world as a unified whole.
Costello received his Ph.D. in theological studies from the University of Dayton and specializes in the intersection of Catholic theology, indigenous spiritual traditions and colonial history. He is an international expert on the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk and the author of “Black Elk: Colonialism and Lakota Catholicism.” Costello’s work is informed by five years of ethnographic work on the Navajo Nation.
Recordings of the event will be available on the Vermont Humanities Council’s Facebook and YouTube channel. To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.