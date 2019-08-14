Residents living in and around Keene can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Langdon Place of Keene will host this community event on Sept. 16. The site is at 136 Arch St., in Keene.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Also available is the Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need for $19.95 a month.
Registration is required. Information: 877-237-1287 or www.lifelinescreening.com.