PETERBOROUGH — Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services will host an open house on Feb. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., to celebrate the opening of its new office in the Business Center at 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110.
The open house will offer free blood-pressure checks and Valentine’s Day treats. Home Care and Hospice staff will be on hand to discuss the services the organization offers in the region and answer questions.
The office has relocated from Main Street to Vose Farm Road and is now in the “neighborhood” with many other health and social services that form a helping network for residents of Peterborough and the surrounding towns. Home care staff providing services such as visiting nurses, rehabilitation therapies and hospice care will be based at the office, as well as the staff for Healthy Starts for pregnant women, children and families. Foot-care clinics and bereavement support groups will take place at the office.
The public is invited to attend the open house. More information is available at the organization’s website at www.HCSservices.org.