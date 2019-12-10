U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program has returned for its fifth consecutive year to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities.
Now through April 15, 2020, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit http://thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages 6 through 17, who are making a positive impact in their communities.
U.S. Cellular will ultimately announce six winners: three in February and another three in May. These six individuals will receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on http://thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.
To enter, nominators should visit http://thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before Aug. 30, 2020.
For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, visit http://thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.