MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give this holiday season will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Monadnock Region include:
Keene
Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road
Nov. 29, from 1 to 6 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court Street
Dec. 2, from noon to 5 p.m., St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St.
Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Langdon Place of Keene, 136 Arch St.
Dec. 10, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Sovereign Hotel, 401 Winchester St.
Dec. 12, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Keene High School, 43 Arch St.
Rindge
Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church/Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road
Swanzey
Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powers Generator, 265 Old Homestead Highway