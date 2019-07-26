In celebration of the new Elsie Priest Park and Playground, The United Church of Christ in Keene will host an ice cream social and neighborhood party on Sunday, July 28, noon to 2 p.m. There will be free make-your-own sundaes, activities for children, and a live radio broadcast by Country 98.7 WINK.
The event will be held rain or shine.
Located behind the church at the corner of Court Street and Vernon Street, The Elsie Priest Park and Playground is the product of many hours of volunteer labor over the spring and summer. Still in progress, the park has two playsets (one sized for toddlers), balance beam, benches, wood pieces to hop on, handmade mosaic stepping stones, new plantings, two little free libraries (one exclusively for children) and more.
A new tree-sheltered grass area will be made available in the near future, as well as a gated black metal fence for the perimeter of the park.
Also planned for the park’s future is a swing set that will include a baby swing.
In addition, during the recent mural festival, the Walldogs painted the Abenaki Indian mural in full view of Elsie Park.
Except for special church events, The United Church of Christ in Keene plans to keep the park open to the public during daylight hours.