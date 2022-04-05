Local students Grace E. Clark and Megan E. Roberts were recently honored by the Elizabeth G. Blake Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) as DAR Good Citizens.
Recipients of the honor are selected for the following qualities: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship essay contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each student participating in the essay contest is given a two-hour time limit to write an essay of 550 words or less. The essay topic is revealed just before the student begins and is written extemporaneously without access to the Internet. No reference materials are allowed. The essays and the student’s resumes are evaluated by a panel of three judges with no ties to the Daughters of the American Revolution. The student with the highest score following the evaluation has her materials submitted to the competition on the state level.
Clark is a senior at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. She is the unofficial scribe of the student government and has been secretary of the class council for three years. Working with the school principal during her junior year, she produced an extracurricular handbook that ties in with her senior capstone project to develop other handbooks with the purpose of improving managerial situations in the school in both the middle and high school programs. She received Superintendent’s Club recognitions, the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Scholarship for Innovation and Creativity, Saint Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement and Social Conscience, and the AP Scholar Award. Outside of school, Clark volunteers at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Troy helping in many ways to serve both the church and town community, especially with multiplatform online messages of hope. She plans to attend the Honors Institute at Gordon College in Massachusetts to study business administration and marketing.
Roberts is a senior at Hinsdale High School who serves as the vice president of the class of 2022. She enjoys being involved in sports, and is a member of the varsity cross country, soccer (captain), basketball (captain), softball and track and field teams. She has been a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team for four years and now serves as president. She received the High School Excellence in French Award as well as the High School Renaissance Award. Involvement in her community includes service to the END 68 Hours of Hunger Program as well as Town Cleanup Day. Roberts is a certified lifeguard at both Winchester Town Beach and Hinsdale Town Pool. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Southern Maine in Portland with a major in psychology and a minor in criminology.
For more than a century, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have dedicated themselves to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. Any woman, 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. To learn more about the Daughters of the American Revolution, visit www.dar.org.