The Troy Historical Society, Troy Recreation Department and other community groups will present the annual Fall Festival on the Common in Troy on Saturday Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Events at the festival include make-your-own scarecrow ($5 fee) and live music by Rick and the Redhead, as well as food, crafters and yard sale items. Scarecrows will be set up along the perimeter on the common.
Interested crafters, sellers of yard sale goods and other vendors may contact Kathy at 242-7731 or email troy.nh.history@gmail.com to register. In lieu of a registration fee, donations to Troy Historical Society are requested.