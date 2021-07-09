Troy Historical Society will host a craft fair/flea market on the Troy common on July 16 and 17.
On Friday night, July 16, a chicken barbecue will be held at 5 p.m. prior to “The Red Trouser Show” at 6 p.m. The show features N.H.-based circus arts duo David Graham and Tobin Renwick. At 6:45 p.m., Troy resident Bill Harris, aka Sgt. Willy, will offer patriotic New Hampshire songs.
On Saturday, July 17, breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m. at Troy Deli and Marketplace prior to the beginning of the fair at 9 a.m. Multi-instrumentalist Kim Wallach will perform for kids at 10 a.m. and Rick and the Redhead will perform at 11 a.m.
Around noon, lunch will be offered by the Troy Fire Department. Local folk music trio Kota will perform at 12:30 p.m. prior to the closing of the fair at 2 p.m.
Several activities for kids will be available as well as an array of crafters and flea market vendors.
Information: troy.nh.history@gmail.com or call Kathy at 242-7731.