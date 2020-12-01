With the annual Currier and Ives Cookie Tour canceled this year, the Troy Historical Society Museum at Kimball Hall will be open to offer cookies on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Visitors must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Individually packaged homemade cookies will be available and the museum on Depot Street in Troy will be decorated for the holidays.
Troy Historical Society will also be selling cookie tour cookbooks for $5.
Admission to the museum is free and handicapped accessible.
For information, call Lynn at 242-3818 or email troy.nh.history@gmail.com.