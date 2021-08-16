A troupe of living history re-enactors, portraying the difficult lives of early 20th-century tramps, will present a program at the Richmond Tramp House during Richmond Day on Aug. 29. The program is sponsored by the Richmond Historical Society.
The Richmond Tramp House, just west of the Four Corners, was built in 1914 and restored a century later under the leadership of Bob Weekes and the Richmond Heritage Commission from 2014 to 2017.
The troupe is led by Dennis Picard, who has been a museum professional in the living history field for more than 40 years with associations with Old Sturbridge Village and Hancock Shaker Village in various capacities as lead interpreter, researcher, program designer, project coordinator, trade craftsman, grant recipient, script editor and author.
The troupe will establish an “encampment” and encourage Richmond Day visitors to stroll through and engage with the re-enactors to understand the lives and struggles of early 20th-century tramps and the ways in which towns such as Richmond sought to lighten their burdens.
The program will be held in the lower garden of the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.