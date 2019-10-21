The exhibit “Toys: The Story of Toy Manufacturing in the Central Connecticut River Valley” opens at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene, with a reception on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. A special hands-on play area will be provided for children. The exhibit will continue through April 18, 2020, and then move to Brattleboro and Peterborough.
The exhibit examines the development of the toy industry to reveal the technological innovations of its residents, the history of childhood play theory in America, popular culture’s impact on industry and how both national and international forces affected the toy industry.
Examples of many of the classic toys that have been manufactured in the region will be on display, including toys made in the 1890s by Wilkins Toy and toys made between 1920 and 1942 by Kingsbury Manufacturing.
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Historical Society will host a toy identification day for Wilkins Toys and Kingsbury Toys on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participants can bring up to three toys. Participants can sign up in advance to receive a time slot by calling the Historical Society at 352-1895.
Information: hsccnh.org or 352-1895.