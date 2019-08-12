HINSDALE — Outdoor Hinsdale, a weekend of events celebrating outdoor recreational opportunities in the town, is Sept. 20-22.
The Town of Hinsdale and the National Park Service collaborated to organize the event, which is open to the public.
Eight hikes and two canoe/kayak trips are scheduled. Excursions will be led by volunteers. This year, two night hikes were added. Events range in ability from easy to challenging. Many of the hikes that are children- friendly.
A late-afternoon hike up Mount Wantastiquet is set for Friday. Saturday offers a challenging all-day trip from Pisgah to Bear that ends on Wantastiquet. Also, there will be a morning hike to Moon Ledge and a trip down the rail trails to the Hinsdale House, which is offering a trip around the grounds for those with limited mobility.
Sunday there are two easy hikes, one to the Eagles Nest and the other to explore the lower trail of Mount Wantastiquet. There will also be a kayak/canoe trip, about two hours long, from the Route 119 setback. Participants will need their own kayak or canoe.
An all-day kayak/canoe trip of leisurely, steady paddling will launch from the Marina in Hinsdale. Paddlers might see osprey, great blue herons and bald eagles, among other wildlife. Skill level required is challenging. Canoe and kayak rentals are free.
On a second kayak/canoe trip described as easy and expected to take about three hours, paddlers can view an osprey’s nest and have a chance to spot a variety of wildlife, including beavers, muskrats, herons and kingfishers. Participants need to supply their own canoes and kayaks, paddles, and flotation devices.
Outdoor Hinsdale is supported by a grant from The National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program.
More information: www.outdoorhinsdale.org.