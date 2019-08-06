The River Center Family and Community Resource Center will hold its 10th annual Tidy Trims event that offers free back-to-school haircuts for students.
They will take place Monday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough.
Tidy Trims was started 10 years ago by Bailey Englert, a high school student who was looking for a way to marry her love of hairstyling with helping to alleviate back-to-school costs for area families. Equally important to her was giving students more confidence as they started the new school year. Since then, hundreds of children have received free haircuts by dozens of volunteer hairstylists from local salons.
Appointments will not be necessary and students will be seen on a first come, first served basis. More volunteer hair stylists are also wanted.l
Information: www.rivercenter.us or phone 924-6800.