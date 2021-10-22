Three Vilas Middle School students were named winners in the Alstead school’s recent art and poetry challenge given by The Racial Unity Team, a non-profit charitable organization in New Hampshire.
Residents throughout the state were challenged to use a line from the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman for inspiration to create their own work of art or poetry. Cash prizes were awarded for art and poetry in elementary, middle school, high school and adult categories.
Abby Jarvis won a $200 first-place award for her poem inspired by, “When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”
Alexis Barratt won a $100 second-place award for her poem inspired by, “The past we step into and how we repair it will be the inheritance of the next generation.”
And Maebel Dussault won a $50 third-place award for her poem inspired by, “We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace.”
In all, 64 works of art and poetry were displayed during a month-long exhibit at Portsmouth Public Library. The exhibit will now go on the road to be displayed in other New Hampshire libraries and public buildings.
The Racial Unity Team will offer another art and poetry challenge in early 2022. Information: www.racialunityteam.com and on Facebook.